San Antonio flooding causes 25-foot-deep hole to form giant geyser

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Strong storms dumped heavy rain across parts of San Antonio on Tuesday, causing a massive hole at a construction site to fill up.

Heavy rain caused nearby Leon Creek to spill out of its banks.

The floodwaters then began to spill into a 25-foot-wide hole where a sewer pipe was being installed.

As the hole filled up, it forced air to escape forming a giant geyser.

The brunt of the widespread flooding mostly occurred across the west side of the Alamo City where a flash flood warning was in effect for much of the morning.

At one flooded area, rescue crews took the opportunity to train in the rough waters.

