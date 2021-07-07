Advertisement

Six injured after accident in south Laredo

By Natalie Reed
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Six men are injured after an accident is reported in south Laredo.

Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the intersection of Prada Machin and Burgos for a multi-vehicle accident.

Paramedics found a vehicle that had lost control and had hit two parked cars.

A total of 6 male patients were found at the scene, their ages ranging from 17 to 47 years of age.

Two patients, a 17 and 21 year old males, were transported to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

The remaining 4 patients ages 18, 35, 47, 26 were transported to LMC in serious condition.

