Six injured after accident in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Six men are injured after an accident is reported in south Laredo.

Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the intersection of Prada Machin and Burgos for a multi-vehicle accident.

Paramedics found a vehicle that had lost control and had hit two parked cars.

A total of 6 male patients were found at the scene, their ages ranging from 17 to 47 years of age.

Two patients, a 17 and 21 year old males, were transported to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

The remaining 4 patients ages 18, 35, 47, 26 were transported to LMC in serious condition.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.