Snake bites man on toilet

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man in Austria had the kind of morning that nightmares are made of when a python slid through his drains and bit him while he was sitting on the toilet.

Police said the stunned 65-year-old turned around to see a roughly five-foot Albino Reticulated Python in the bowl.

Police added that the snake is thought to have escaped a neighbor’s apartment unnoticed and slid into the toilet through the drains, though its exact route was still unclear.

A reptile expert contacted by emergency services removed the snake from the toilet, cleaned it, and returned it to its owner.

Its victim was treated in the hospital for minor injuries.

According to police, the 24-year-old neighbor, who owns eleven snakes, all non-venomous constrictors, has been reported to the prosecutors’ office on suspicion of negligently causing bodily harm.

