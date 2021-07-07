Snoop Dogg rolls out red carpet for Texas beauty queen injured while helping crash victims

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Snoop Dogg made a huge impression on a sold-out crowd Monday night at The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill in downtown Waco and on Miss Waco 2015 Jamie Blanek in particular.

According to KWTX, Blanek is known for her volunteerism in Waco and her huge smile that goes along with it.

She lost her leg after stopping to help victims of a crash on February 6, 2021, at Chapel Road and Old Lorena Road west of Hewitt.

A Jeep had collided with a Chevrolet Sonic whose driver failed to yield the right of way, according to Department of Public Safety reports.

Blanek was in front of the Jeep when a Buick sedan collided with the rear of the vehicle. The Jeep, propelled by the impact of the collision, slammed into her.

She was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical condition. Blanek not only survived, but has met her new life-altering challenges head-on.

She has continued to work out at a local gym, is learning how to drive, continues to travel and still spends time out and about in the community with her friends and family. And she hardly goes anywhere without that signature smile.

When Snoop Dogg heard about Blanek’s story, he wanted to meet her. During his performance in Waco on Monday, he rolled out the red carpet for the beauty queen.

“He was wanting to take pictures with me,” Blanek said. “He was so happy to see me happy.”

Snoop Dogg made sure Blanek had the ‘best seat in the house’ as she called it.

So, with the help of Snoop Dogg’s tour manager and business partner, Blanek got VIP tickets right next to the stage.

“He invited me VIP, so I enjoyed the concert right next to the stage,” she said.

“Best seat in the house for me since I’m in my wheelchair and can’t be in the middle of the crowd.”

Blanek sang along to the DJ and singer’s music and when the show was over, went backstage.

But it wasn’t for just a photo.

She says Snoop Dogg really spent time with her and showed her genuine concern.

“I spent a good amount of time with him, and he was so nice,” she said.

“He was fun, real and chill. He also wants to make sure that I’m doing good, and I know we will see each other again,” she said.

One of the autographed guitars. (Courtesy photo via KWTX)

Before Blanek left, Snoop Dogg signed two guitars she will auction off during a benefit friends are hosting for her Aug. 29 at The Backyard.

Artists performing include William Clark Green, Josh Abbott, Sam Riggs, Chad Prahter, Holly Tucker and more.

Details are available at jamieblanek.com.

