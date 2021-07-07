Advertisement

Standoff reported in east Laredo

Laredo Police Department
Laredo Police Department(Laredo Police Department)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - KGNS has learned that SWAT and negotiators are on the scene dealing with a barricaded subject.

Authorities are on the scene in east Laredo by Cortez and Malinche street.

Residents in the area are urged to use caution and avoid the area if at all possible.

This is an active situation and we will monitor the situation as more details become available.

