U.S. Department of Education approves Texas’ plans for funds

The plan includes directing the money to schools and students
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The U.S. Department of Education has approved Texas’ plans for use of American Rescue Plan Funds to support schools and students and distribute the remaining funds to them.

Earlier this year, the department distributed two thirds of the emergency relief funds totaling $81 billion to 50 states. The remaining third of the funds will be made available once the state plans are approved.

Texas is expected to receive more than $12.4 billion in relief funds.

The money will be used to help invest in resources that will help schools support safe in-person learning while meeting the social, emotional, mental health and academic needs of children.

Local educational agencies are expected to release plans on how they will use the funds on July 27th.

