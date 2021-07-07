Advertisement

Women entrepreneurs won’t want to miss this chance

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re a woman who owns a small business or a woman entrepreneur, there will be a series of informative webinars that might interest you.

Sasha Crane, commissioner for the Governor’s Commission for Women, was on the KGNS Digital News Desk to talk about what to expect from the webinar which they are hosting in partnership with the Beacon State Fund.

“This series is an opportunity for attendees to learn from certain subject matters. Whether it be actual advice about starting a business, growing a business or sustaining a business in the state of Texas, we’re hoping that we can help women who have gone through this pandemic, maybe pivot and learn how to refocus their business to be more competitive in this market.”

In addition to the webinar, you will have the chance to enter a pitch competition to receive a $7,500 award from the Beacon State Fund.

For all those details, you can click here.

