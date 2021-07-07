Zapata County Sheriff’s Office puts up warning signs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Law enforcement officials in Zapata County are asking for your help in reporting any illegal activity.

Signs were put up by the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office along Falcon Lake.

They are asking visitors and the community to report if they see anything suspicious.

The signs read, “Crossing into Mexico could be dangerous, report it.”

Along with Border Patrol, DPS and Game Warden want people to help them out.

