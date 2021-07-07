Advertisement

Zapata County Sheriff’s Office puts up warning signs

Law enforcement officials in Zapata County are asking for your help in reporting any illegal...
Law enforcement officials in Zapata County are asking for your help in reporting any illegal activity.(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Law enforcement officials in Zapata County are asking for your help in reporting any illegal activity.

Signs were put up by the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office along Falcon Lake.

They are asking visitors and the community to report if they see anything suspicious.

The signs read, “Crossing into Mexico could be dangerous, report it.”

Along with Border Patrol, DPS and Game Warden want people to help them out.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Victor Trevino
Health authority confirms COVID variant in Laredo
City Manager Robert Eads
City identifies employees responsible for low chlorine levels
Standoff reported
UPDATE: Arrest made after standoff reported in east Laredo
File photo
City expands boil water notice
Do's and Dont's of a Boil Water Notice
Do’s and don’ts of a water boil notice

Latest News

BFFL: Dominique
Pet of the week: Dominique
Guatemozin SWAT scene
City Manager Robert Eads
City manager gets to root cause of boil water notice
Standoff reported
UPDATE: Arrest made after standoff reported in east Laredo