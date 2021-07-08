500lbs of marijuana seized over the weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hundreds of pounds of marijuana are seized over the weekend.

Border Patrol agents saw eight people in the river carrying large bundles of marijuana.

The agency says they were trying to cross into the country near El Cenizo.

Immediately, agents responded to the location and found an abandoned car that was parked along the riverbank and loaded with the bundles of marijuana.

The agents saw the individuals swimming back towards Mexico.

They say the drugs were estimated to be valued over $400,000.

