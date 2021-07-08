LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest three gang members during three separate incidents.

It happened on Tuesday morning when agents apprehended a group of 23 undocumented immigrants at a train yard near downtown Laredo.

One man identified as Mario Alberto Jimenez was determined to be a member of the Mexican Mafia Gang.

That same afternoon, agents arrested another Mexican National identified as 23-year-old Jose Gonzalez Padilla who was determined to be a member of the Paisa gang.

And the third arrest happened on June 29th when agents arrested 10 people that were walking in the brush.

Elizabeth Artiga-Serrano was determined to be a member of the 18th Street Gang.

All three subjects were arrested and taken to Border Patrol custody.

