Arena Gun Club to host Mags & Motors show this weekend

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -All our friends know the low-riders and if you don’t, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to get to know the car club.

This Sunday, the Arena Gun Club will be teaming up with Mags & Motors to host its Mags & Motors car show event.

There will be plenty of music, games, and contests for the whole community to enjoy.

Attendees will have a chance to win prizes from the Outlet Shoppes, Rooftop, and Rocha Bar and Grill.

The gun club is also asking for donations for back-to-school supplies.

The event will take place on July 11th at the gun club located at 6501 Arena Suite 106A from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

