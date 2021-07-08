Advertisement

CDC expands recall of precooked chicken products

The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many...
The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many brands, including Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.(Source: Tyson Foods, USDA)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded a recall of ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible listeria contamination.

The amount of recalled meat has jumped from nearly 8.5 million pounds to more than 8.9 million pounds.

The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many brands, including Tyson, Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.

A complete list of the recalled products can be found on the website for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The outbreak is being investigated.

The CDC reports three illnesses, three hospitalizations and one death in two states.

Pregnant people, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from listeria.

Symptoms of listeria include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six injured after accident in south Laredo
Update: Car chase in south Laredo results in multiple injuries
Standoff reported
Man arrested after standoff in east Laredo
City Manager Robert Eads
City identifies employees responsible for low chlorine levels
Packages of bottled water have already been collected from students and staff (Source: WTOL)
City of Laredo announces new bottled water distribution drives
Mayor Pete Saenz
Action taken against utilities employees after boil water notice

Latest News

Shooting reported in Nuevo Laredo
Shooting reported in Nuevo Laredo
Holding Institute of Laredo is in need of vaccinated volunteers to help with their daily duties.
Give back by volunteering at the local missionary
Laredo College helps with water distribution efforts
Laredo College helps with water distribution efforts
Family asks for community’s help after lightning burns home down