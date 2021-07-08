Commissioners court nails down details for the future fairgrounds

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County commissioners are nailing down details for the future fairgrounds.

On Wednesday, they came together in a special meeting to hatch out the details.

In a special commissioners court meeting that was for the majority of the time spent behind closed doors, commissioners were able to share some of the things they envision for the fairgrounds project.

They were able to meet with the county’s representative in this project, Gilpin Engineering.

Judge Tano Tijerina tells us that in executive session the county spoke freely to Gilpin about what they would like to see transpire with the fairgrounds.

The goal is to have a multipurpose facility with an arena that will be able to host event like the jalapeno festival, a car show, concerts and more.

Tijerina says they’re also looking into adding a small building that can be a venue to be used for quinceaneras or proms.

Webb County has a $50 million bond set aside for the project, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be using it all.

“Hopefully we’re going to have a budget like around 45, but right now that arena alone is going to be about 30 million because you still have a lot of incidentals, and they’re called incidentals which is major monies,” said Tijerina. “You have your road constructions, you have your infrastructure going in and out, you have all your utilities, your water, sewer.... All that’s going to be an extra big, big cost as well so by that time you’re going to be at around 45 million so that’s kinda really our budget, 45 million, but we’re hoping that the building we can be able to sustain it with around 30 million.”

During the closed door meeting, Tijerina says they also discussed the pending contract with chosen architect firm JHS Architect.

According to Tijerina, they are still waiting for the firm to sign on the dotted line.

Tijerina says they hope to have the fairgrounds complete in the next 16 to 18 months.

