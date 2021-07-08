Community asked to join meeting with Parking Subcommittee

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you have concerns about downtown parking, now is your chance to have them heard.

The City of Laredo Parking Subcommittee will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday.

Members are interested in hearing your honest feedback on what you like or don’t like about parking in downtown Laredo.

During the meeting, they will go over some of the recommendations included in a recent downtown parking study commissioned by the city.

Laredo Main Street executive director Priscilla Iglesias says this is a great opportunity for downtown business owners or the public to share their thoughts and learn more about what could be implemented.

“Basically we’re going to be going through all ten recommendations. We’re going to get some updates from the transportation traffic department to see kind where we stand with some of these recommendations, and then how we can move forward with the recommendations.”

If you’re interested in taking part, the event will be July 8th from 6:30 to 8 at night over at the Laredo Center for the Arts which is located at 500 San Agustin Avenue.

