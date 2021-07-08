Family asks for community’s help after lightning burns home down

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A lightening strike is being blamed as the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in the Hillside subdivision earlier this week.

The family lived in their home for decades before losing it earlier this week.

It’s left them devastated and separated at the moment, not knowing what their next move will be.

“It was his and my birthday that day so we woke up to the fire on our birthdays.”

A day meant for celebration turned into a nightmare for Claudia Mitchell and her family after an unexpected interruption early Tuesday morning.

“It was one of those things we didn’t think would happen to us,” said Claudia. “So we didn’t think to insure the home so it was a complete loss.”

The family of four was home. It was only Claudia’s younger son that heard a “boom,” but ignored it.

It was until her older son smelled the smoke minutes later.

“My older boy he says he didn’t hear the boom, he just got up because he had to go to the restroom and when he did that, he stopped the smoke.”

They evacuated quickly, hoping it wouldn’t be a complete loss.

They were forced to say goodbye to their kitchen, many electronics devices, and other items lost under rubble.

Only a few sentimental objects were rescued.

“Everything is shattered, there is a few picture frames still standing, a few important ones of my dad, things we don’t have.”

The tragedy has left them separated. All four are staying with different friends and family members who could take them in.

Claudia is hoping to reunite with her family again soon and is asking for the community’s help in both donations and prayers.

If you would like to donate to the family, you can visit their GoFundMe here.

