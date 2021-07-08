Advertisement

Give back by volunteering at the local missionary

Holding Institute of Laredo is in need of vaccinated volunteers to help with their daily duties.
Holding Institute of Laredo is in need of vaccinated volunteers to help with their daily duties.(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local community center is seeking to find those who share their mission of giving back.

Holding Institute of Laredo is in need of vaccinated volunteers to help with their daily duties.

One volunteer told KGNS his number one goal as a missionary is to leave the people he serves as happy and comfortable as possible.

They are asking individuals or groups to help with things like meal prep, organizing donations, and caring for the elderly.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six injured after accident in south Laredo
Update: Car chase in south Laredo results in multiple injuries
Standoff reported
Man arrested after standoff in east Laredo
City Manager Robert Eads
City identifies employees responsible for low chlorine levels
Packages of bottled water have already been collected from students and staff (Source: WTOL)
City of Laredo announces new bottled water distribution drives
Mayor Pete Saenz
Action taken against utilities employees after boil water notice

Latest News

Shooting reported in Nuevo Laredo
Shooting reported in Nuevo Laredo
Laredo College helps with water distribution efforts
Laredo College helps with water distribution efforts
Family asks for community’s help after lightning burns home down
Family asks for community’s help after lightning burns home down
Family asks for community’s help after lightning burns home down