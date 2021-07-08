Give back by volunteering at the local missionary

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local community center is seeking to find those who share their mission of giving back.

Holding Institute of Laredo is in need of vaccinated volunteers to help with their daily duties.

One volunteer told KGNS his number one goal as a missionary is to leave the people he serves as happy and comfortable as possible.

They are asking individuals or groups to help with things like meal prep, organizing donations, and caring for the elderly.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.