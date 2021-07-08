Advertisement

Laredo College helps with water distribution efforts

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College joined forces with the city and National Guard to take part in the water distribution efforts.

On Wednesday, the city delivered 15 pallets of bottled water to the college for distribution supplying two water cases per vehicle and safe drinking water for hundreds of families.

The water distribution efforts are going strong as the city remains under the water boil notice for going on six days now.

LC Board President Lupita Zepeda said the college was eager to take part in the joint effort to provide Laredoans with clean water.

She added that the college will continue to monitor the situation and offer resources to staff as needed until the water boil alert has been lifted.

