Advertisement

Laredo Transit Management asking for public participation

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Transit Management is asking for the public’s participation during its virtual business presentation.

El Metro is establishing its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

As a result, they are asking for the public’s participation from minority, women, and general contractor groups which could be expected to have information regarding the disadvantaged or non-disadvantaged businesses.

The presentation will focus on the many contracting opportunities for disadvantaged business enterprise and phase of El Metro’s new administration and operations.

That meeting will take place today at noon.

You can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/162042622847.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six injured after accident in south Laredo
Six injured after accident in south Laredo
Standoff reported
Man arrested after standoff in east Laredo
City Manager Robert Eads
City identifies employees responsible for low chlorine levels
Packages of bottled water have already been collected from students and staff (Source: WTOL)
City of Laredo announces new bottled water distribution drives
Mexican Navy to issue apology to Nuevo Laredo
Mexican Navy to issue apology to Nuevo Laredo

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Special Session announces agenda items
Texas Special Legislative Session
Texas Special Legislative Session
TX Teen shot
Texas teen fighting for his life after being shot in head
TX Teen shot
TX Teen shot
LC helps with water distribution
LC helps with water distribution