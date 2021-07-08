Laredo Transit Management asking for public participation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Transit Management is asking for the public’s participation during its virtual business presentation.

El Metro is establishing its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

As a result, they are asking for the public’s participation from minority, women, and general contractor groups which could be expected to have information regarding the disadvantaged or non-disadvantaged businesses.

The presentation will focus on the many contracting opportunities for disadvantaged business enterprise and phase of El Metro’s new administration and operations.

That meeting will take place today at noon.

You can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/162042622847.

