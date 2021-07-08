Advertisement

LC helps with water distribution

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College joined forces with the city and National Guard to take part in the water distribution efforts.

Yesterday, the city delivered 15 pallets of bottled water to the college for distribution, supplying two water cases per vehicle and safe drinking water for hundreds of families.

The water distribution efforts are going strong as the city remains under the water boil notice for six days now.

LC Board President Lupita Zepeda said the college was eager to take part in the joint effort to provide Laredoans with clean water.

She added that the college will continue to monitor the situation and offer resources to staff as needed until the water boil alert has been lifted.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six injured after accident in south Laredo
Six injured after accident in south Laredo
Standoff reported
Man arrested after standoff in east Laredo
City Manager Robert Eads
City identifies employees responsible for low chlorine levels
Packages of bottled water have already been collected from students and staff (Source: WTOL)
City of Laredo announces new bottled water distribution drives
Mexican Navy to issue apology to Nuevo Laredo
Mexican Navy to issue apology to Nuevo Laredo

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Special Session announces agenda items
Texas Special Legislative Session
Texas Special Legislative Session
TX Teen shot
Texas teen fighting for his life after being shot in head
TX Teen shot
TX Teen shot