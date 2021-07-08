Mayor Saenz: Boil water notice may exceed three days

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Frederico Reyes, the Laredoan who filed the complaint with TCEQ that led to the city-wide boil water notice, came on the Digital News Desk to talk about his involvement in revealing the low chlorine levels in the city’s water supply.

This wasn’t his first time bringing attention to city water.

Reyes was also the catalyst behind the city-wide boil notice in 2019 when he notified city officials to the issue after seeing his water filters at home start turning green; that city-wide boil water notice lasted 11 days.

This time, Reyes said it was only the death of a friend’s pet birds that compelled him to check the water quality using his at-home equipment.

That’s when he bypassed the city and went straight to TCEQ.

Since his discovery, Reyes revealed that he has been threatened as a result of his findings.

Only two city officials have called Reyes to discuss the issue with him: Mayor Pete Saenz and Councilmember Vanessa Perez.

Mayor Pete Saenz appeared alongside Reyes on the DND and provided an update to the situation.

The mayor spoke at length, saying, “Its ongoing. It appears that it may take longer than the three or four days than was previously announced simply because I think they’re detecting some —besides the operational deficiencies— I think there’s some equipment failure too that they’re also repairing or replacing. That may take a little longer, but they’re working 24 hours a day.”

Mayor Saenz said an optimistic timeline for the lift of the notice could happen for the weekend but mentions that it could possibly take longer.

He also reiterated that no bacteria has been found in the water supply, just low chlorine levels.

The full interview on our Digital News Desk can be found on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.