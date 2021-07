LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Terror breaks out in our sister city across the border after reports of massive gunfire.

According to reports, there was a shooting in Nuevo Laredo last night, at around 10 p.m.

There’s no word on who was involved.

We’ve reached out to various officials for comment.

Well continue to bring you the latest on this story.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.