South Texas Workforce Solutions holds their summer job fair

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Searching for a job may be a hard task.

On Wednesday, Workforce Solutions held a summer job fair to make it easier for job applicants who are on the hunt.

It’s South Texas Workforce Solutions’ biggest job fair since the pandemic, and at the event, more than 28 employers were eager to meet their next employee.

Job seekers lined up at Workforce Solutions prepared for their next career.

“I did bring some resumes and my social security ID just in case I get hired,” said Christian Alardin, a job seeker. “I’m not too good at this stuff, but yeah, i’m hoping i’ll maybe get hired on the spot depending what the business is.”

Workforce Solutions held its summer job fair Wednesday with more than 150 people pre-registering and hundreds more walking in.

The event is for employers who have an urgency to hire.

“They’re looking for truckers, dispatchers, customer service, pretty much a big variety- we even have retail here,” said Andrea De La Garza.

For those needing to connect with businesses:

“I’d be fine with anything,” said Alardin. “I’m just looking for a summer job. I’d be fine with food service. I heard Cakeland was going to be here so I would be happy with that.”

Federal agencies, law enforcement, dental, medical, and restaurants were hoping to hire on the spot.

”We always hire so it’s a great first job, great starting point to get some experience,” said Juan Alva from McDonald’s.

Others companies were in desperate need to fill their open positions, looking for commercial drivers who can start within a week.

“In south Texas here in the Laredo area, we do need drivers and there’s a high demand for drivers in the area,” said Martin Cepeda from Transcasa.

The job fair was beneficial for both employers and those looking for their next opportunity

“It was a nice welcoming thing because it was employers looking out for people, and it works hand in hand,” said Alardin. “And people can walk out with a job so I think it’s really good for the community right now.”

For those who weren’t able to make it to Wednesday’s job fair, Workforce Solutions says they have job postings Monday through Friday.

They encourage job seekers to stop by their newest location at 1406 Jacaman Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

