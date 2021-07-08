State representative addresses city about water notice

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In response to the city’s handling of the boil water notice, State Representative Richard Pena Raymond spoke out saying the city needs to get a handle on the situation and then begin looking at an alternative or additional water source.

“Obviously, this is a city water system and so we have to count on the city to do what they need to do to comply with the regulations that are set forth for the quality of the water to make sure it’s safe for drinking, so the city has to implement whatever they need to to become compliant with the state regulations, in addition to that, one of the things we have talked about for a while is Laredo continues to grow quickly, growing a lot, and so we have to be prepared for that and make sure we have whatever water sources we need to keep up with the growth.”

Raymond goes on to say he hopes the city continues to work with the state in looking for alternative or additional sources of water that would keep up with the growth of Laredo’s population.

