Texas Special Session announces agenda items

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that there will be eleven agenda items for the Special Legislative Session that began this morning.

Border security, election integrity, rules for transgender athletes, and critical race theory are among the issues Gov. Abbott wants lawmakers to tackle over the session.

The session could last up to 30 days.

