Texas teen fighting for his life after being shot in head

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Houston, Texas teen is fighting for his life after being shot in the head in an apparent road rage incident.

Police say the incident took place late Tuesday night when a father and his two sons were headed home from the Houston Astros baseball game.

The father encountered a person driving another vehicle, and they exchanged hand gestures.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle followed the family’s truck and started shooting into their truck.

One of the bullets hit the teen in the head and the father called 9-1-1.

First responders rushed the teen to the hospital where he is now on life support.

Police have obtained photos of a suspect vehicle and are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

