Throwback to the 80s in July!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s going to feel like Christmas in July because we are going to see cloudy and breezy conditions in the 80s!

We had a beautiful afternoon and evening on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. That pattern is expected to repeat once again on Thursday.

We are looking at a high of 84 and lows in the mid 70s with a 60 percent chance of rain throughout the day!

Enjoy it while it lasts, because it’s not going to last forever.

On Friday, we’ll climb back up to the upper 80s and see a high of 88 degrees, and a 70 percent chance of rain.

By Saturday, we are back to the 90s with a 30 percent chance of rain and we’ll remain in the mid-90s from here on out.

As we head into next week, temperatures will hit at high of 97 for Monday, Tuesday and possibly even Wednesday.

Expect that slight chance of rain to bring some high humidity levels to our area as well.

Until then enjoy the nice and breezy weather.

