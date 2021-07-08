Truck drivers being included in latest vaccination push

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Truck drivers are being included in the latest push for vaccinations.

For every Wednesday until the first two weeks of September, a vaccine drive will take place from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Although it is primarily geared towards truck drivers, the drive is open to the public.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines are all available and the idea is to protect those who travel.

“We’re primarily servicing the trucking community,” said Captain Cesar Merlago of the U.S. Army National Guard. “Laredo is a big import, export location and the trucking industry is one of the biggest things for the city of Laredo and for Webb County. Aside from that, you throw in the rest of the nation where import, export is a big part of the industry. We saw last year how important trucking was. They were the essential workers to get supplies to every location.”

