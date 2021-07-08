Two arrested in connection to kidnapping and standoff

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A teenager’s cry for help lead police to a standoff on Guatemozin and two arrests.

Police were out for several hours on Wednesday morning trying to deescalate the situation.

According to police, it began when a woman called police saying she was approached by a teen asking for help.

The teen claimed she was kidnapped and physically assaulted at the home. When was able to break free, she sought out help.

Police went to the location and found a woman identified as Alexa De La Rosa who said she was home with Alejandro Vela.

When officers went inside the home, they saw several rounds of ammunition and a loaded gun magazine.

The officers left the home they secured the area and tried to get Vela out of the home.

Officers eventually went inside and found him hiding in the attic.

Several drugs were found in the home along with money.

Vela and De La Rosa were booked and charged with aggravated kidnapping and possession of several substances.

Vela was also charged with an arrest warrant for human smuggling after Border Patrol agents found 28 undocumented people in the home on July 1st.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.