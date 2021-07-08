When it rains, it pours

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many Laredoans have spent the day dawning a raincoat and carrying an umbrella due to the consistent rain fall.

It was another gloomy day in south Texas, as the rain came pouring down since 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Above was the scene of what downtown Laredo looked like behind City Hall in the morning.

Temperatures aren’t expected to get above 84 degrees; however, expect some high humidity.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.