$300,000 in hidden cash found by Border Patrol
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of dollars of cash were seized by Border Patrol during a routine inspection.
Agents at the I-35 checkpoint received a tip from DPS regarding a suspicious vehicle that was traveling southbound from mile marker 68.
At the checkpoint, agents used non-intrusive tools to find a hidden compartment under the rear seat of the SUV.
After a search, agents found 48 small bundles that had over $300,000 in cash.
The driver was identified as a U.S. Citizen from Katy, Texas.
