Advertisement

$300,000 in hidden cash found by Border Patrol

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of dollars of cash were seized by Border Patrol during a routine inspection.

Agents at the I-35 checkpoint received a tip from DPS regarding a suspicious vehicle that was traveling southbound from mile marker 68.

At the checkpoint, agents used non-intrusive tools to find a hidden compartment under the rear seat of the SUV.

After a search, agents found 48 small bundles that had over $300,000 in cash.

The driver was identified as a U.S. Citizen from Katy, Texas.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Lake Casa Blanca
Body of missing man found in lake
Man hit by train in central Laredo
Water notice
City expects boil water notice to be lifted next week
File photo: Water boil alert
Boil water alert could be lifted by Tuesday
Quarantine notice handed for Holding Institute
Quarantine order issued for Holding Institute

Latest News

UISD expands its grab and go meal program
UISD makes changes to grab and go meal sites
Agents celebrate life of canine agent
Border Patrol celebrates life of canine agent
Canine agent Saro
Border Patrol celebrates life of canine agent
Man sentenced for smuggling drugs in tacos
Man sentenced to seven years for smuggling meth in tacos
Guatemozin Standoff
Laredo Police share new details in five-hour standoff