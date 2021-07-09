$300,000 in hidden cash found by Border Patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of dollars of cash were seized by Border Patrol during a routine inspection.

Agents at the I-35 checkpoint received a tip from DPS regarding a suspicious vehicle that was traveling southbound from mile marker 68.

At the checkpoint, agents used non-intrusive tools to find a hidden compartment under the rear seat of the SUV.

After a search, agents found 48 small bundles that had over $300,000 in cash.

The driver was identified as a U.S. Citizen from Katy, Texas.

