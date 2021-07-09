Advertisement

Amber Alert: 4-year-old abducted in N.J.

An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Sebastian Rios of Rahway, pictured...
An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Sebastian Rios of Rahway, pictured right. The suspect is Tyler Rios, 27.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The New Jersey State Police activated an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 4-year-old boy.

The Rahway Police Dept. is investigating a confirmed child abduction that occurred at 915 Westfield Ave. in the city at around 9 a.m.

The child, Sebastian Rios, is a 4 year-old Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 47 pounds.

The suspect, Tyler Rios, is a Black male, approximately 27 years old, with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs around 220 pounds.

The suspect was last seen operating a 2018 Silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plate S34NVH.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested in connection to kidnapping and standoff
Two arrested in connection to kidnapping and standoff
Mayor Pete Saenz
Action taken against utilities employees after boil water notice
Six injured after accident in south Laredo
Update: Car chase in south Laredo results in multiple injuries
Frederico Reyes on the DND
Local man brings city’s water issues to light
City Attorney Rene Benavides
Local city attorney resigns from position

Latest News

$300,000 Bundles
$300,000 in hidden cash found by Border Patrol
$300,000 Bundles
Bundles of Money
Marijuana Bundles
Nearly 900 pounds of Marijuana caught in two incidents
Marijuana Bundles
Marijuana Smuggling
Stash house bust
Separate stash house busts finds over 70 people