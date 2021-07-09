City expects boil water notice to be lifted next week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The end of the boil water notice may be in sight, according to officials.

The City of Laredo’s target date to lift the water notice is for Monday, July 12.

The city completed its conversion to free chlorine on both water treatment plants Wednesday night, with tank conversion expected to be complete by early Friday morning.

Officials will continue to provide assistance to residents by hosting bottled water distribution drives across the city.

Information on distribution sites and times will be available on the city’s website, www.cityoflaredo.com, along with the city’s social media channels.

