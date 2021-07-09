Advertisement

City of Laredo begins hiring process for new city attorney

(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo has began the process to find a new employee.

This comes after City Attorney Rene Benavides is leaving his current post after less than a year on the job.

His last day on duty will be at the end of this month.

The City of Laredo says they wish him the best of luck on his future endeavors.

Melina Bermudez, the city’s Human Resources Director, says, ”We’re currently going through the approval process to post the position. Once that does get completed we will post the position and of course accept applications for the position.”

The City of Laredo says once they do approve the posting, anyone will be able to apply on their website.

