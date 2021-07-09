City Parks Department hosting first Splash N’ Show At the Park

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Parks & Leisure Services Department is inviting you to its first splash show!

All month long, the city will be hosting movie screenings at several local parks.

This Saturday, they will set up at North Central Park for movies, music and plenty of water activities.

Residents will also be able to enjoy some free popcorn and snow cones.

The fun starts this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and next week they will be at Arturo Benavides Park.

The full schedule is as follows:

July 10th - District 6 - North Central Park @ Chimayo

July 15th - District 4 - Arturo Benavides Park

July 17th - District 8 - 7 Flags Park

July 22nd - District 1 - Geraldine Agredano Park (Century City)

July 23rd - District 5 - Blas Castaneda Park

July 24th - District 3 - Slaughter Park

July 29th - District 2 - Concord Hills Park

July 31st - District 7 - Noon Lion Park

All events start at 5:30 p.m. Residents are being asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

