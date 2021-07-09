Advertisement

Guilty plea secured in case against Maurice Holmes

Holmes came to Laredo as part of a murder-for-hire plot
Maurice J. Holmes
Maurice J. Holmes(Webb County District Attorney's Office)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the District Attorney’s Office, a guilty plea has been secured in their case against Maurice Holmes for the murder of Gabriel Diaz in 2017.

The case happened on November 2, 2017, when Laredo Police Officers were called to a shooting at the 300 block of International Boulevard.

There, officers were notified that a male victim had been shot six times and a suspect was last seen running towards International.

That subject was identified as Maurice J. Holmes from San Antonio, Texas.

Holmes confronted Diaz, chased him, and then shot him six times before Diaz died as a result of his injuries.

As part of his plea, Holmes will serve 40 years at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

