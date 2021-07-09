How to make mosquitoes buzz off in the rain

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With all this rain comes a whole lot of mosquitoes, and according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, mosquitoes breed in as little as a tablespoon of water.

In order to prevent them from breeding on your property, keep these following tips in mind:

- At least weekly, empty or remove trash cans, buckets, old tires, plant saucers, and other things that contain water.

- Keep gutters clear of debris or standing water.

- Change water in pet dishes daily.

- Cover trash containers.

- Keep yards trimmed.

Protect yourself and the community by following these tips, and when you’re outside remember to wear mosquito repellent to avoid a nasty bite.

