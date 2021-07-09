Laredo Air Branch crews help shut down stash house

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Air and Marine Operations shut down a stash house involving nearly three dozen people.

The incident happened on July six with Laredo Air Branch Crews set up surveillance in south Laredo.

The crew monitored movements of suspect vehicles and residence and reported to law enforcement partners on the ground.

Authorities were able to enter one of the homes and apprehend 33 undocumented immigrants.

The Laredo Air Branch crew says it has seen an increase in migrant apprehensions since the start of the 2021 fiscal year.

