Laredo International Airport giving out free vaccines

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our local airport is getting involved with the COVID-19 vaccination efforts as it prepares to offer free vaccines to would-be-travelers.

Starting Monday, the Laredo International Airport will be providing all three vaccines --Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson-- at no charge.

No appointments are necessary, those who are 12 years and older can receive the Pfizer while the Moderna and J&J will only be for those 18 and older.

As the travel industry prepares for take-off, the airport is reminding residents to protect yourself and others when traveling by getting vaccinated.

For more information you can call the airport at 956-795-2000.

