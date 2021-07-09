Laredo International Airport giving out free vaccines
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our local airport is getting involved with the COVID-19 vaccination efforts as it prepares to offer free vaccines to would-be-travelers.
Starting Monday, the Laredo International Airport will be providing all three vaccines --Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson-- at no charge.
No appointments are necessary, those who are 12 years and older can receive the Pfizer while the Moderna and J&J will only be for those 18 and older.
As the travel industry prepares for take-off, the airport is reminding residents to protect yourself and others when traveling by getting vaccinated.
For more information you can call the airport at 956-795-2000.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.