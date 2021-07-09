Laredo’s Health Authority shares boil water notice tips
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Health Authority is sharing tips on how to stay safe during the boil water notice.
In a statement sent to KGNS he says, “Individuals should continue to drink, bathe, and prepare their food with boiled water (after cooled) or bottled water. As a precautionary measure, and in line with CDC recommendations, people should not rely on their personal filtration systems.”
