Laredo’s Health Authority shares boil water notice tips

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Health Authority is sharing tips on how to stay safe during the boil water notice.

In a statement sent to KGNS he says, “Individuals should continue to drink, bathe, and prepare their food with boiled water (after cooled) or bottled water. As a precautionary measure, and in line with CDC recommendations, people should not rely on their personal filtration systems.”

