LC gives $15,000 for Mexican students living in U.S.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a joint effort, Laredo College and the Mexican government have been able to provide scholarships to Mexican students for nearly 15 years.

This year, the Mexican Consulate in Laredo contributed $7,500 which LC matched.

As part of a binational region, the college says the region’s success is tied to how well Mexican students do.

“The Mexican student is integral to the success of Laredo College,” said Dr. Ricardo Solis. “We’ve seen it in our workforce program, especially in our nursing, in health careers, they have been a great partner with us... the students from both sides. It’s critical that we provide every opportunity for them to integrate into Laredo College, and of course, remain here as part of the economy.”

The program was paused for two years, but the college says they are glad they can continue distributing these scholarships.

