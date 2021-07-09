LISD discusses Dept. of Education funds

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The U.S. Department of Education is providing billions of dollars to support Texas schools and students.

This means more than $12 billion are being distributed across school districts in the Lone Star State.

Laredo Independent School District is receiving over $123 million —which they’re already using to help kids who fell behind on their learning due to the pandemic— and for renovations as all students are expected to go back to in-person learning in the Fall.

After the pandemic created a “loss in learning”, LISD is ready to close the gap by bringing in more staff.

With the millions in relief funds, dozens of teachers will be hired to provide more attention to students.

This comes after the Texas Education Agency reports that kids all across the state are falling behind on math and reading —including here at home

To make it safer for every student as they return in the Fall, improvements are coming to every campus like new water fountains.

With the setback in learning, LISD is introducing a two week “Jump Start Program” before the first day of school.

LISD’s “Jump Start Program” is for all elementary, middle, and high school campuses.

it runs from July 26th to August 6th.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.