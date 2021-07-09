Advertisement

Local city attorney resigns from position

File photo: City Hall
File photo: City Hall(KGNS)
By KGNS News
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another city employee is calling it quits after less than a year on the job.

The Laredo city attorney has put in a resignation letter.

City Attorney Rene Benavides submitted his letter of resignation saying he will step down from that position at the end of the month.

He had previously served as a prosecutor for the Webb County District Attorney’s Office.

City council had unanimously approved the decision to make him city attorney back in September of last year with him attending his first meeting in October.

