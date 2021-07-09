Mags and Motors car show happening this weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Well, all our friends know the low-riders and if you don’t, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to get to know the car club.

This Sunday, the Arena Gun Club will be teaming up with Brown Impressions to host its “Mags & Motors” car show.

There will be plenty of music, games, and contests for the whole community to enjoy.

Attendees will have the chance to win prizes from the Outlet Shoppes, Laredo Rooftop Lounge, and Rocha Bar and Grill.

They will also be asking for donations for school supplies to help with back to school efforts.

Monica Manrique with the Arena Gun Club says it’s all about reuniting the community after the pandemic.

“We are going to have a box for anybody who is welcome to donate school supplies,” she told us. “You know, It’s not mandatory but anybody who does decide to donate school supplies will get a hand and rental on us, a free day pass. That’s just something to consider. Come in, look at the facility. We have a lot to offer, we do a lot of instructional training, we have a lot to offer but we obviously want to help out the community.”

The event will take place on July 11th at the Arena Gun Club located at 6501 Arena Suite 106a from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.