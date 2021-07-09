Nearly 900 pounds of Marijuana caught in two incidents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents seized nearly 900 pounds of marijuana during two separate incidents.

The first happened on July 3rd when agents in south Laredo found eight people swimming across the Rio Grande in El Cenizo and saw them load several bundles into a white Sedan.

When agents approached the vehicle, the people left to Mexico --leaving seven bundles of marijuana inside the vehicle.

The second incident happened on July sixth when a marine unit alerted agents to several people crossing the river.

Agents found four bundles of marijuana.

The drugs had an estimated street value of almost $300,000

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.