Advertisement

Nearly 900 pounds of Marijuana caught in two incidents

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents seized nearly 900 pounds of marijuana during two separate incidents.

The first happened on July 3rd when agents in south Laredo found eight people swimming across the Rio Grande in El Cenizo and saw them load several bundles into a white Sedan.

When agents approached the vehicle, the people left to Mexico --leaving seven bundles of marijuana inside the vehicle.

The second incident happened on July sixth when a marine unit alerted agents to several people crossing the river.

Agents found four bundles of marijuana.

The drugs had an estimated street value of almost $300,000

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested in connection to kidnapping and standoff
Two arrested in connection to kidnapping and standoff
Mayor Pete Saenz
Action taken against utilities employees after boil water notice
Six injured after accident in south Laredo
Update: Car chase in south Laredo results in multiple injuries
Frederico Reyes on the DND
Local man brings city’s water issues to light
City Attorney Rene Benavides
Local city attorney resigns from position

Latest News

$300,000 Bundles
$300,000 in hidden cash found by Border Patrol
$300,000 Bundles
Bundles of Money
Marijuana Bundles
Marijuana Smuggling
Stash house bust
Separate stash house busts finds over 70 people