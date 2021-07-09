Advertisement

Number of missing people on ‘death road’ rises to 71

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the Associated Press, Mexican officials confirm 71 people have gone missing on what has been dubbed the “highway of death.”

This is the road that joins Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey.

At least 6 of the missing victims have been confirmed to be American citizens, including the family from Laredo who went missing last month.

The head of Mexico’s National Search Commission, Karla Quintana says the disappearances can be related to the turf battles between the Jalisco and northeast cartels.

