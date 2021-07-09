Advertisement

Police: Trooper performs Heimlich maneuver on driver who choked on bag of drugs

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Ohio State Patrol said a driver swallowed more than he could handle during a traffic stop in northern Ohio.

Officials credited Trooper Charles Hoskin from the Ravenna Post with performing the Heimlich maneuver on a man who was allegedly choking on a bag of marijuana.

Video posted on social media Thursday shows the trooper during the traffic stop asking the man if he could breathe then performing the procedure on the man.

With the troopers’ aid, the bag was expelled from the man’s body and he was able to breathe again.

The Ohio State Patrol said the driver swallowed the bag of drugs to keep the trooper from discovering it.

First responders were called to the scene to make sure the man was OK.

After the man apologized for swallowing the bag, Hoskin responded, “I know. It’s all right. It’s a minor misdemeanor. Do you want to die over a minor misdemeanor?”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested in connection to kidnapping and standoff
Two arrested in connection to kidnapping and standoff
Six injured after accident in south Laredo
Update: Car chase in south Laredo results in multiple injuries
Mayor Pete Saenz
Action taken against utilities employees after boil water notice
Frederico Reyes on the DND
Local man brings city’s water issues to light
Number of missing people on ‘death road’ rises to 71
Number of missing people on ‘death road’ rises to 71

Latest News

Police: Trooper performs Heimlich maneuver on driver who choked on bag of drugs
Firefighters carry the body of a victim at a food and beverage factory in Rupganj, outside...
52 dead in Bangladesh factory fire as workers locked inside
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm sparks tornado warnings in trek up East Coast
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Vatican: Pope to deliver Sunday blessing from Rome hospital