Quarantine order issued for Holding Institute

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The pandemic may have subsided, but COVID-19 is still impacting our community.

According to the Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino, they have issued a quarantine order for the Holding Institute in downtown Laredo.

Trevino say they will assist the non-profit with mitigation measures.

He states that all cases do come from unvaccinated individuals and encourages people to get a shot as soon as possible.

