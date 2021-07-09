Quarantine order issued for Holding Institute

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The pandemic may have subsided, but COVID-19 is still impacting our community.

According to the Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino, they have issued a quarantine order for the Holding Institute in downtown Laredo.

Trevino say they will assist the non-profit with mitigation measures.

He states that all cases do come from unvaccinated individuals and encourages people to get a shot as soon as possible.

