Rain, rain, go away

A low pressure system will move away Saturday with lower shower chances.
By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A nearly stationary low pressure system along with a deep layer of very moist air will likely fuel additional shower activity over our area through Friday. The upper level low will begin to move away to the west during Saturday. With a still moist atmosphere, a scattered shower is still possible. The trend, though, will be to a bit more sunshine with hotter temperatures (but still lower than our 100F heat this time of the year) beginning Saturday.

I’m expecting mostly cloudy tonight and Friday with showers and thundershowers in the area. Low tonight in the mid 70′s, high Friday in the upper 80′s. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday, a scattered shower is possible, high in the mid 90′s. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday through Thursday, a scattered shower is possible on Wednesday, high in the mid to upper 90′s.

