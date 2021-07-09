Separate stash house busts finds over 70 people

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over 70 people are taken into Border Patrol custody after shutting down two separate stash houses.

The first incident was reported on July 5th when agents assisted Laredo Police with a possible stash house on Logan Avenue.

Agents there found 40 undocumented immigrants.

The next afternoon, agents received a tip regarding another stash house in east Laredo where they found over 30 undocumented immigrants living inside.

All were determined to be from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

